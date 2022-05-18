Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in LKQ by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.45.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

