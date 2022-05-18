Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 71.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 22,180 shares in the last quarter.

LDEM opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $66.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03.

