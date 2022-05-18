Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,869 Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 178,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,255,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after buying an additional 228,480 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

NYSE RFP opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.82. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

