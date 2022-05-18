Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 55,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,294,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.65.

The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $575,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 774,583 shares of company stock valued at $29,211,858 and sold 481,625 shares valued at $19,335,602. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,836,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,699,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Confluent by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

