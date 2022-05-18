Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.25 million.Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.36-5.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:CCSI traded down 0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 47.96. 457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,454. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 34.81 and a twelve month high of 69.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 55.56 and a 200 day moving average of 57.81.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.30 by 0.16. The company had revenue of 89.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 88.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCSI shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.