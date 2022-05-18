Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Short Interest Update

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the April 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Capital World Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $87,917,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $68,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.29.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $9.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

