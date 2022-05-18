Consumers Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

CBKM remained flat at $$21.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. Consumers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

About Consumers Bancorp (Get Rating)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products. It also provides commercial loans, which include financing for equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, owners of multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.