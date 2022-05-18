Consumers Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
CBKM remained flat at $$21.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. Consumers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85.
