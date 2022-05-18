Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) will report $2.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.96 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $9.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $11.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $11.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLR. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 over the last three months. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.64. 6,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,025. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

