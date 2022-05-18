ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.
Several brokerages have commented on CFRX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
About ContraFect (Get Rating)
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
