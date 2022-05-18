ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CFRX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ContraFect by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect (Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.