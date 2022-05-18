Contrasting iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON)

iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Mobivity shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of iSign Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Mobivity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares iSign Solutions and Mobivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92% Mobivity -101.04% N/A -114.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iSign Solutions and Mobivity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSign Solutions $1.01 million 6.28 -$1.94 million N/A N/A Mobivity $8.18 million 5.68 -$8.26 million ($0.15) -5.50

iSign Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mobivity.

Risk and Volatility

iSign Solutions has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for iSign Solutions and Mobivity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mobivity beats iSign Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSign Solutions (Get Rating)

iSign Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enables businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes. The company's products include SignatureOne Ceremony Server to facilitate end-to-end management of multi-party approvals for PDF and XHTML documents; and iSign Console that allows users to upload documents for signature, select signers, and signature methods, as well as manages and enforces document workflow for routing, reviewing, signing, and notifications. Its products also comprise iSign Enterprise that incorporates the features and function of the ceremony server and the console; and iSign Family, such as iSign Mobile for signing on iOS and Android mobile devices, iSign Forms for integrated use of templates and forms, and iSign Live patent-pending co-browsing solution for simultaneous browsing signature ceremonies. In addition, the company offers Sign-it, a family of desktop software products that enable the real-time capture of electronic and digital signatures, as well as their verification and binding within a set of applications; and iSign Toolkits, a suite of application development tools for electronic signature capture, encryption, and verification in custom applications and Web-based processes. It serves financial service industry end-users, resellers, and channel partners serving the financial service industry primarily in North America, the ASEAN region, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Communication Intelligence Corporation and changed its name to iSign Solutions Inc. in December 2015. iSign Solutions Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Mobivity (Get Rating)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights. It also captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data, which is compatible with POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers. In addition, its platform unlocks the transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages printed on the receipts already being generated at the POS; and transforms standard short message service, multimedia messaging service, and rich communication services into a data-driven marketing medium, as well as provides various analytics to suggest pricing optimizations and guide marketing campaigns. Further, the company provides Belly loyalty solution that focuses on a customer engagement with a customer-facing digital rewards platform through an app and digital pad. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chandler, Arizona.

