Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.19. Corcept Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

CORT traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $19.55. 565,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,008. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

