Core Alternative Capital Acquires New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CVS Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

CVS stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.33. 256,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,720,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

