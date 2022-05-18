Core Alternative Capital Acquires New Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 128,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

