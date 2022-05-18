Core Alternative Capital Acquires Shares of 1,961 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.32. 284,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,952,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average is $64.22. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

