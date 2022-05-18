Core Alternative Capital Buys 207 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Core Alternative Capital grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,381,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,503,000 after purchasing an additional 469,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.
Shares of NYSE KO traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.52. 955,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,002,994. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $271.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
