Core Alternative Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.99. 100,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.90. The company has a market cap of $330.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

