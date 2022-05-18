Core Alternative Capital Invests $158,000 in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,693,000 after acquiring an additional 537,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,593,000 after acquiring an additional 415,805 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,933 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,013,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,487,000 after acquiring an additional 76,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,308,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TD traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 124,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.702 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.11.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

