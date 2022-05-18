Core Alternative Capital Invests $27,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 42,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

