Core Alternative Capital Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Core Alternative Capital decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in PayPal were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,934,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12,086.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,149,000 after buying an additional 211,153 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 309,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,692,966. The company has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

