Cormark Weighs in on Argonaut Gold Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Argonaut Gold in a report released on Friday, May 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$129.73 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Argonaut Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian cut their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.31.

Shares of TSE AR opened at C$1.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.07 million and a P/E ratio of 11.54. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.