Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives $22.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of CNR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.29. 50,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,452. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 6,037.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

