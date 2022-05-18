Covestor Ltd Acquires New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,280,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,509,000 after buying an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,587,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,218,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,776,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $381.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $402.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.52. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

