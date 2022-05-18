Covestor Ltd Acquires New Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 642 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,022.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 237,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,045,000 after acquiring an additional 81,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after acquiring an additional 73,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $4,820,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $84.47 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $470,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,639 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

