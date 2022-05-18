Covestor Ltd Buys New Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after buying an additional 2,246,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 559,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after buying an additional 487,999 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

NYSE:NSA opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

