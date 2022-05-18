Covestor Ltd Invests $74,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,382 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after buying an additional 839,360 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,086,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after buying an additional 511,488 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,519,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,121,000 after buying an additional 401,677 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.65.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

