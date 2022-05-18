Covestor Ltd Invests $81,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS opened at $374.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.55 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,402. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.