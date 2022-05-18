Covestor Ltd Invests $84,000 in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Radian Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,365,000 after buying an additional 2,421,410 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 61,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,962 shares of company stock valued at $467,079 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

