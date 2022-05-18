Covestor Ltd Purchases Shares of 455 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,822,000 after buying an additional 57,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,184,000 after buying an additional 91,573 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,372,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,990,000 after buying an additional 58,251 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after purchasing an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 490,211 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

