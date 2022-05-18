Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,718,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

