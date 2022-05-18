Cowen Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $61.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE:VFC opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. V.F. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.