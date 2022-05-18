Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRLBF. Zacks Investment Research cut Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

CRLBF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. 328,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

