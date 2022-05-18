CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 756,200 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 601,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.46. 429,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. CRH has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($58.33) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

