Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

CRNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,506. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $87,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $61,616.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,198 shares of company stock worth $4,837,471. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 183,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 95,935 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 49,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

