Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.23. 5,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 279,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRNX. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $61,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 157,515 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $3,499,983.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,321,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,233,331.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 185,198 shares of company stock worth $4,837,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 183,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 95,935 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 49,083 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

