Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 135,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 237,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$279.03 million and a P/E ratio of -110.00.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

