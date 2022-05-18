Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.

CCRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 337,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,471. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $665.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 124.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 48,310 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

