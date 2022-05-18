Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Crown Crafts has increased its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years. Crown Crafts has a payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CRWS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

In related news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 22,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $154,248.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

About Crown Crafts (Get Rating)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

