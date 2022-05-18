Crust Network (CRU) Price Hits $1.00

Crust Network (CRU) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crust Network has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $353,053.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars.

