Cryptonite (XCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $211,502.01

Cryptonite (XCN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Cryptonite has a market cap of $211,502.01 and $8.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,851.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,032.05 or 0.06807139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00241890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016746 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.20 or 0.00673980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.32 or 0.00570556 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00070488 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

