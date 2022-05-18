Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 3,412 iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,866.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of IYT traded up $7.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.49. The company had a trading volume of 230,860 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.28.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

