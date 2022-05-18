Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in MSCI were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MSCI by 44.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,269,000 after purchasing an additional 119,336 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 998.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,968,000 after purchasing an additional 103,098 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,112,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 796,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,142,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $404.90. 1,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,471. The company’s 50-day moving average is $466.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.50.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

