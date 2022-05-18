Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Chubb were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

NYSE CB traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,638. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,989 shares of company stock worth $11,959,061 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

