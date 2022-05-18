Csenge Advisory Group Has $686,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,835 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 412,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $104,806,000 after buying an additional 32,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.03.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $378,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,277,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,121,158 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.49. The company had a trading volume of 45,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,962. The company has a market capitalization of $160.92 billion, a PE ratio of 108.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.60. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.64 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

