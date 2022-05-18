Csenge Advisory Group Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,490 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $92,526,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Oracle by 22,168.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 684,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $59,716,000 after purchasing an additional 681,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.49. 29,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,216,570. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

