Csenge Advisory Group Has $939,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 147.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 88,229 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CME Group by 105.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,498,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $2,620,940. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.82. 10,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.27. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.85.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

