Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1,017.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,297,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,899,000 after buying an additional 156,275 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after buying an additional 18,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 154,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.32. 10,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,965. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.21. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $56.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

