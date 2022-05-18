Csenge Advisory Group Sells 21,111 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,111 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000.

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $27.18.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

