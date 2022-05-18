Csenge Advisory Group Sells 696 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in International Paper were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in International Paper by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in International Paper by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $48.72. 41,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,928. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.78. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

