Csenge Advisory Group Trims Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $1,672,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 93,628 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,895. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,592 shares of company stock valued at $323,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

