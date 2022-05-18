CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44-$3.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday.

CSGS stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $65.95.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

